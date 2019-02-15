RGPV Result For UG, PG Courses Declared @ Rgpv.ac.in; Check Now

RGPV result declared @ result.rgpv.ac.in; Check now

RGPV result 2018: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has released several results recently. The RGPV results can be accessed from the official website, rgpv.ac.in or from the direct RGPV result link at result.rgpv.ac.in. The candidates who are searching for RGPV results have to enter their roll numbers on the official website along with the Captcha given there. The RGPV has declared several results of examinations held December recently.

RGPV result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your RGPV result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RGPV, rbpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the RGPV result link open on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, chose your course

Step 4: On next page open, enter your roll number and the captcha given there

Step 5: Submit the details and check your results

RGPV result: List of results

Following results have been declared on the official website:

BE 5th Sem CBGS / Grading and M.Pharma 1,2,3 Semester for Dec-18 Examination

ME / MTech All semester and M.Pharma 4th Semester of DEC-18 Examination

B.Arch All Semesters for Examination Session - Dec-2018

BTech / BE 1st and 2nd semester for Dec 2018 examinations

MCA All semester for Dec 2018 Examination

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV)

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya was established in the year 1998, by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998. Over a sprawling Campus of about 247 acres, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya is marching towards development into a center of excellence in the arena of Technical Education, Research and Innovations.

Under its umbrella there are 5 UTD's, 200 affiliated Engineering Colleges, 98 Pharmacy Colleges, 95 MCA Colleges and 04 Architecture Colleges imparting Graduate level instructions running around 17 under graduate level courses, 85 Polytechnic institutions offering diploma courses in emerging and conventional disciplines.

Situated amidst an aesthetic and hilly surrounding, the University is now offering Ph Ds and 11 post.

