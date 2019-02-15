Jammu University Postpones All Exams Scheduled On February 16

Jammu University has postponed all exams scheduled on February 16, 2019

University of Jammu has postponed all exams scheduled to be held on February 16, 2019. Earlier the University had postponed the examination which were scheduled today, i.e. on February 15, 2019 too. The University has not released any further notice as to when the postponed exams may be conducted.

Students are advised to visit only the official website of the University for further notice on exam dates.

A curfew was imposed on Jammu city today after mob attacks following the terror attacks in Pulwama in which 40 security personnel were killed.

Protesters, particularly in the old city, refused to disperse even after loudspeakers announced that curfew was imposed.

"We have imposed curfew in Jammu city as a precautionary measure," Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar told news agency PTI.

There is a complete shutdown in Jammu city with all shops and markets closed.

Protesting the Pulwama attack, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, has also suspended work in all the courts in Jammu, including the high court and tribunals.

