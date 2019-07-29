RGPV Diploma Result 2019 Released. Check Now

RGPV Diploma results can be accessed from the official website, rgpv.ac.in.

RGPV Diploma result 2019: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has released the RGPV Diploma result for the B.Arch examination held in May-June months of this year. The RGPV results can be accessed from the official website of the varsity, rgpv.ac.in or from the direct result link, result.rgpv.ac.in. Candidates would need their enrollment numbers to download their results. The RGPV results have been released for the semesters from 1 to 8 for the examinations held in May and June months.

RGPV Diploma result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps provided here to download your RGPC Diploma results from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RGPV, rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' tab given on the students tab

Step 3: On next page, click on your stream, from main or revaluation or challenge

Step 4: On next page enter your roll number and other details and check your RGPV Diploma results

Established in the year 1998, by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya is a center of excellence in the arena of Technical Education, Research and Innovations.

Under its umbrella, there are 5 UTD's , 200 affiliated engineering colleges, 98 pharmacy colleges, 95 MCA Colleges and 4 architecture colleges imparting Graduate level instructions running around 17 under graduate level courses, 57 Polytechnic institutions offering diploma courses in emerging and conventional disciplines.

With over a sprawling campus of about 247 acres, the RGPV University is now offering PhDs and 11 post-graduate courses in five University Teaching departments under the faculties of Information Technology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nano Technology, Biotechnology, Energy Technology, Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering keeping in tune with the needs of the ever expanding Global Knowledge Economy.

The affiliated colleges and the University Departments conduct a good number of conventional and emerging multidisciplinary programmes. Some of the affiliated colleges have been permitted to impart Post Graduate teaching.

