Resolve AICTE Approval Issue: Naveen Patnaik Urges Centre The chief minister in a letter to the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that he was writing in the interest of the youth.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CM Naveen Patnaik today sought the HRD intervention to restore AICTE's approval for two polytechnics Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sought the Centre's intervention to restore All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)'s approval for two polytechnics in the state to enable them to admit students for the academic year 2018-19. The chief minister in a letter to the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that he was writing in the interest of the youth.



"This is to bring to your notice that recently the AICTE, New Delhi, has placed government polytechnics at Parlakhemundi and Berhampur, two premier diploma Institutes of the state, under "no admission" category for the academic year 2018-19," Mr Patnaik said in the letter.



The grounds for such "harsh decision" as reflected in the orders of the AICTE, include shortage of regular faculty and non-availability of qualified principals, the chief minister said.



In this regard, it is stated that AICTE has already been apprised of the steps taken by the state government for recruitment of Lecturers, he said.



The recruitment process has been completed and adequate number of guest faculty have been engaged in the institutes for smooth and sustained curricular activities, the chief minister said.



The statutory procedure regarding the appointment of principals in government polytechnics is followed as per the cadre rules of polytechnic lecturers, framed under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, Mr Patnaik said.



"I understand, many other states are also following the same procedure, keeping in view promotional interests and career progression of their polytechnic lecturers," he said.



Given the huge investment made by the state in terms of land, building and other infrastructure, depriving the polytechnics of admission on such grounds would be highly detrimental to the interests of the youth, Mr Patnaik said.



"I would request your personal intervention in the matter and restoration of extension of approval for full strength of both the Institutes for the academic year 2018-19, keeping in view the larger interests and aspirations of the youth of the state to pursue Diploma education," Mr Patnaik said in the letter.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sought the Centre's intervention to restore All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)'s approval for two polytechnics in the state to enable them to admit students for the academic year 2018-19. The chief minister in a letter to the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that he was writing in the interest of the youth."This is to bring to your notice that recently the AICTE, New Delhi, has placed government polytechnics at Parlakhemundi and Berhampur, two premier diploma Institutes of the state, under "no admission" category for the academic year 2018-19," Mr Patnaik said in the letter.The grounds for such "harsh decision" as reflected in the orders of the AICTE, include shortage of regular faculty and non-availability of qualified principals, the chief minister said.In this regard, it is stated that AICTE has already been apprised of the steps taken by the state government for recruitment of Lecturers, he said.The recruitment process has been completed and adequate number of guest faculty have been engaged in the institutes for smooth and sustained curricular activities, the chief minister said.The statutory procedure regarding the appointment of principals in government polytechnics is followed as per the cadre rules of polytechnic lecturers, framed under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, Mr Patnaik said."I understand, many other states are also following the same procedure, keeping in view promotional interests and career progression of their polytechnic lecturers," he said.Given the huge investment made by the state in terms of land, building and other infrastructure, depriving the polytechnics of admission on such grounds would be highly detrimental to the interests of the youth, Mr Patnaik said."I would request your personal intervention in the matter and restoration of extension of approval for full strength of both the Institutes for the academic year 2018-19, keeping in view the larger interests and aspirations of the youth of the state to pursue Diploma education," Mr Patnaik said in the letter. Click here for more Education News