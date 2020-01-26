IGNOU Designs Short-Term Programme In Gandhi Studies For IAS Officers

MHRDs Samarth platform for enabling online admission has been running well, saving the resources: IGNOU.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated the 71st Republic Day in its campus in Maidan Garhi, Delhi. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Nageshwar Rao hoisted the national flag and also inspected guard of honour by IGNOU guards. Prof Nageshwar Rao congratulated the IGNOU students and everyone at IGNOU Headquarter and Regional Centers on the occasion. Prof Rao also informed that the university has designed a short-term programme for IAS officers in Gandhi Studies for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.

While addressing the IGNOU fraternity present at the Vice-Chancellor office premises, he made a special mention of the UGC's exemption to the university for the online programmes. He added that it paves the way for IGNOU to launch learner centric online programmes faster doing away with the physical infrastructure needed to reach nook and corner of the country.

Talking about the online initiatives of the university, he said that "Samarth platform" of the MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) for enabling online admission has been running well, saving the university resources.

He complimented Material Production & Distribution Division (MPDD) for making available the study material on time, sharing that for the January, 2020 session, the distribution of books to the learners is being done in a timely manner without delay.

Informing about the initiatives with the Government, he said that the University has been asked by the Ministry of External Affairs to include the three online programmes launched in e-VidyaBharti (Tele-education) to provide access to students world-over.

Highlighting the quality of IGNOU Study material, Prof Rao said "IGNOU has democratized higher education by aggregating resources from across the country. The syllabi specific course material has helped standardization and quality across programs. The effort in aggregating different sources from across the country has been humongous but rewarding for the education in the country."

He shared with the IGNOU fraternity that the 7 point criteria are being followed by IGNOU as well to ensure quality to its learners and that the university is well on its way to be NAAC accredited.

Prof Rao also congratulated IGNOU employees, faculty and staff members on getting 2nd Rank in Swachh Campus Ranking 2019 (Non Residential Category) by MHRD.

