IGNOU Exempted From UGC's Online Courses Regulations

IGNOU is exempted from University Grants Commission (Online Courses or Programmes) Regulations, 2018.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been exempted by University Grant Commission (UGC) from its online courses or programmes regulations 2018, according to a press release from the Delhi-based Open University. The higher education regulator, UGC, has made this announcement of amendments in University Grants Commission (Online Courses or Programmes) Regulations, 2018, through a Gazette Notification dated January 17, 2020.

These amended regulations may be called the University Grants Commission (Online Courses or Programmes) Amendment Regulations, 2020.

The Gazette Notification reads: "In the University Grants Commission (Online Courses or Programmes) Regulations, 2018, in regulation 2, in sub-regulation (2), the following proviso shall be inserted, namely:-

"Provided that the University Grants Commission may, by order, exempt the Indira Gandhi National Open University, a university established under the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (50 of 1985), from the application of these regulations, considering the objectives of the said Act".

On this significant development, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU congratulated the IGNOU fraternity and said that it dawns a new era in the history of the university.

He further emphasized that we should be ready to make use of the opportunity and develop learner centric online programmes for gaining knowledge and enabling them to be 21st Century ready. He further reiterated that we should strive to become a pioneer in online education as well.

The faculty members of the university have welcomed the move.

