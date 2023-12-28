Registrations To Soon Close For Admission To Fashion Institute

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration process for entrance exam scheduled for admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Interested candidates can visit the official website of the institute to register for the exam. The deadline for submitting the application form is January 3. The National Institute of Fashion Technology 2024 exam is scheduled for February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.

In order to complete the registrations, candidates are required to submit the fees along with the application forms. The fees for candidates belonging to the EWS/OBC (NCL) is Rs 3,000. For candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category, the fees is Rs 1,500.

The fees for candidates from Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) for two programmes (BDes and BFTech) is Rs 4,500. Whereas, the fees for candidates from SC/ST/PwD cateory for two programmes (BDes and BFTech) is Rs 2,500.

For Bachelor's Programmes (BDes and BFTech), candidates' maximum age should be under 24 as of August 1 of the admission year. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

NIFT 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website.

Step 2- Select the NIFT 2023 registration link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3- Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application.

Step 4- Submit the application form and retain a printout for future use.