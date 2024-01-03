Register For ICAI's Certificate Course On Forensic Accounting And Fraud Detection

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification regarding Online Assessment Test (AT) for Certificate Course on Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection. The exam will be held on February 3, 2024 through Digital Learning Hub of ICAI.

Candidates who are active members of the ICAI and who have scored 50 per cent marks in module tests and project work in aggregate and 90% attendance in professional training are eligible to apply for the online assessment test.

Applicants must have a desktop/ laptop with good internet connectivity and an attached camera in order to apply for the job.

To apply for the test, the candidate must have an active login at Digital Learning Hub of ICAI (https://learning.icai.org ). The face registration activity must be completed at https://learning.icai.org by 5.30 pm of January 29, 2024.

Candidates who have applied for the test can appear in a mock test on January 31, 2024 from 11 am to 1 pm. This test will only provide the look and feel of the exam to the members. Questions in the mock test may or may not be related to the FAFD Course.

FAFD AT cannot be accessed through mobile/ tab. Only laptop/ desktop to be used during the exam. Use of mobile/ tab for accessing the exam will be treated as UFM.

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has launched the Certificate Course on Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection keeping in mind the increasing demand of rising number of incidents of cyber-crimes and frauds in the country. It is the practice of utilising accounting, auditing, CAATs/ Data Mining Tools, and investigative skills to detect fraud/ mistakes.