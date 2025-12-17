Regional Rural Bank Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results Expected On This Date, Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Regional Rural Banking (Probationary Officer) Prelims results in the last week of December 2025. The preliminary examination was held on November 22 and 23. The Mains examination is scheduled for December 28, 2025.

According to recent years' trends, the exam result is likely to be announced in the last week of December, before the Mains examination. Candidates who qualify for the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination.

Steps to check the result:

1. Visit https://www.ibps.in, the official IBPS website.

2. On the homepage, look for the "IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025" link.

3. Enter your password, date of birth, and registration/roll number.

4. View your result and download or print it for future reference.

After the declaration of the Prelims results, IBPS will also release the category-wise and section-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who qualify should focus on revising key topics for the Mains examination, as it plays a crucial role in the final selection process. Carrying the required documents and a printed copy of the admit card on the exam day will be mandatory.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Exam 2025, also known as the IBPS RRB PO Exam 2025, is being conducted for 28 Regional Rural Banks across India. More than 3,900 vacancies have been announced by the participating banks. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.