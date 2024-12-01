REET 2025 Application Process To Start Soon, Check Details

REET 2025: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 will soon begin the application process for the exam, which is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2025. Registration for REET 2024 will start on December 1, as announced by State Education Minister Madan Dilawar on the social media platform 'X'.

REET 2025: Steps To Register Online



Step 1. Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, open the REET exam page

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Click the "REET" application link

Step 5. Register to obtain login credentials

Step 6. Log in to your account and fill out the form by providing personal details

Step 7. Make the payment and click on submit

Step 8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

REET is a teacher eligibility test for classes 1-5 and 6-8.

The REET 2024 exam is divided into two levels:

Level 1: It includes five subjects - Language I, Language II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, and Mathematics. The questions will be of Class 10 difficulty level, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam.

Level 2: This exam is for 300 marks and has 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will earn 2 marks for every correct answer, but 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer (negative marking applies).

