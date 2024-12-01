Advertisement

REET 2025 Application Process To Start Soon, Check Details

The REET 2025 exam will be conducted for both Level 1 and Level 2, each with its own specific pattern.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
REET 2025 Application Process To Start Soon, Check Details
REET is a teacher eligibility test for classes 1-5 and 6-8.

REET 2025: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 will soon begin the application process for the exam, which is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2025. Registration for REET 2024 will start on December 1, as announced by State Education Minister Madan Dilawar on the social media platform 'X'. 

REET 2025: Steps To Register Online
  
Step 1. Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in  
Step 2. On the homepage, open the REET exam page  
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page  
Step 4. Click the "REET" application link  
Step 5. Register to obtain login credentials  
Step 6. Log in to your account and fill out the form by providing personal details  
Step 7. Make the payment and click on submit  
Step 8. Download the confirmation page for future reference  

REET is a teacher eligibility test for classes 1-5 and 6-8.

The REET 2024 exam is divided into two levels:  

Level 1: It includes five subjects - Language I, Language II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, and Mathematics. The questions will be of Class 10 difficulty level, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam.

Level 2: This exam is for 300 marks and has 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will earn 2 marks for every correct answer, but 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer (negative marking applies).
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
REET 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com