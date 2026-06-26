RBI Grade B Result 2026 Out: Phase I Scores Released, Phase II Exam on July 25

RBI Grade B Result 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2026 for the recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) General Cadre. Candidates who appeared for the Phase I examination can now check their results on the official website.

The list contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Phase II examination. As per the official notice, the Phase II examination for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) General Cadre will be conducted on July 25, 2026, in two shifts. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for all papers in all shifts of the Phase II examination.

How to Check RBI Grade B 2026 Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2026:

Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Click on the 'Current Vacancies' tab on the homepage.

Select the result link for 'Officers in Grade B (DR) General Cadre - Panel Year 2026'.

Open the PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Search for your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RBI Grade B Phase II Exam 2026

The RBI Grade B Phase II examination will be held on July 25, 2026, only for candidates shortlisted in the Phase I examination. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, and candidates must appear for all papers in all shifts.

Admit cards for Phase II will be released shortly on the official website. RBI has also informed that no requests for change of date, shift, centre or venue will be entertained.

Shortlisted candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the Phase II admit card and examination schedule.