Rajya Sabha Establishes Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Chair, Four Fellowships

Rajy Sabha has established Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Chair

Rajya Sabha has established Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Chair and Four Rajya Sabha Fellowships under the Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme. The upper house of Parliament has also started a new internship scheme to acquaint students about the workings of the Parliament with special focus on Rajya Sabha.

The Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Chair will be awarded to a researcher/ academic of repute/ expert with proven record of research or scholarship and publications in the study of political system, democratic constitutional and socio-economic challenges facing the nation. The Chair comes with a grant of Rs. 20 lakh with additional Rs. 2.50 lakh as contingency grant.

The duration of the chair will be two years, extendable up to one year.

The Rajya Sabha Fellowship is open to scholars who have relevant educational qualification/ experience for undertaking the study in line with the objective of the Scheme. The Fellows would be awarded a grant of Rs. 8 lakhs and a contingency grant of Rs. 50,000.

The positions are open to Former Members of Parliament/ State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament/ State Legislature Secretariats as well.

As for the Internship programme, it is open to any student pursuing graduation or post-graduation. There would be ten Internships for the duration of two months during summer vacation. The interns would be paid a consolidated amount of Rs. 10,000 per month as stipend.

The last date to apply is August 31, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can find application form under the 'Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme' on the official website for Rajya Sabha.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.