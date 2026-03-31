Rajasthan 12th Result 2026: Mansi Jangid Shines With 99.20 Per Cent In Arts Stream

RBSE Class 12 Topper 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 results 2026 today, with Education Minister Madan Dilawar announcing an overall pass percentage of 97.20 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 97.77 per cent compared to 96.46 per cent among boys.

Among the high scorers, Mansi Jangid from Great Satyam School, Mata Than Road, Jodhpur, secured an impressive 99.20 per cent (496 marks) in Arts Stream. She credited her achievement to the support of her family and teachers, and expressed happiness over attaining such results without any coaching.

Among the high scorers in Rajasthan Class 12 exams, Mansi Jangid from Great Satyam School, Mata Than Road, Jodhpur, secured an impressive 99.20 per cent. She credited her achievement to the support of her family and teachers, and expressed happiness over attaining such results… pic.twitter.com/PM4X7VH7pU — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 31, 2026

Mansi's Marksheet

In the Science stream, a total of 2,87,068 students appeared for the examination. Of these, 1,46,644 boys and 98,636 girls passed. The pass percentage among boys stood at 97.02 per cent, while girls recorded a higher 98.34 per cent. The overall pass percentage in the Science stream was 97.52 per cent.

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV