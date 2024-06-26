Rajasthan Public Service Commission Invites Applications For Programmer Exam 2024

RPSC Programmer Exam 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Programmer Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website, The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Programmer Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. They must fill out the form by July 4. The exam is expected to be held on October 27. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 352 vacancies. Earlier, a total of 216 posts of Programmers were advertised for the Department of Information Technology and Communication. Later, the commission increased the number of posts by 136.

RPSC Programmer Exam 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Navigate to the Application Section on the homepage

Click on the link related to the Programmer Exam 2024

Fill in the required information

Submit and save the PDF for future reference

The official notification reads: "If any candidate applying online wants to make changes in his/her online application form, then during the application period and within 10 days after the last date of the application form, he/she can do so by paying the prescribed fee of Rs 500 online. The option for online edits will be opened for 7 days, 60 days before the first declared examination date by the Commission, under which the candidate's photo, name, and father's name can be uploaded."

RPSC Programmer Exam 2024: Pattern

There are two papers in total in the Programmer Exam, consisting of 200 questions. Paper-I and Paper-II each consist of 100 questions, each worth 1 mark, making a total of 100 marks per paper. The duration for both papers is 2 hours. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.