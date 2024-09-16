Rajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

The Proficiency Test (PT) is scheduled to be held from September 23 to September 25, 2024.
The recruitment drive is aimed at filling 3,578 posts.
Rajasthan Police Constable Proficiency Test: Steps To Download Admit Card
- Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police: police.rajasthan.gov.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for Constable posts hall ticket
- Step 3. Click on 'Get Admit Card'
- Step 4. Then click on 'POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT - 2023 (RAJCOP)'
- Step 5. A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 6. Enter your login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth.
- Step 7. Check your admit card in the new window
- Step 8. Download and save it for future reference
After conducting the Proficiency Test, the post-wise and district/unit-wise selection process will be carried out for the advertised posts (constable general/telecom/driver/horseman/dog squad/band). The post-wise/category-wise list of selected candidates will be released at the district/unit office level. After selection, candidates can contact the concerned district/unit office for more information regarding cutoff marks and other recruitment-related details.
Candidates should continue their preparation and regularly check the police department's website (www.police.rajasthan.gov.in) for official updates.