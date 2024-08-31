Rajasthan NEET UG: Round One Seat Allotment List Out For Counselling Process

The State Medical and Dental Counselling Board has released the first allotment list for Round 1 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can visit the official website of the rajugneet2024.org to check the allotted seats. They will be required to enter their login credentials to check the list of allotted seats.

The board will release the allotment letter online on the official website from August 30 to September 5.

The deposition of the prescribed one-year tuition fee by allotted candidates is scheduled from August 30 to September 4.

The academic session for the undergraduate medical course in Rajasthan will begin from October 1.



Steps to check the alloted seats:

Step 1- Visit the official website of

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link that reads, 'Provisional allotment list round 1 30.08.2024'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check Round 1 provisional allotment result, save and take print out.

The official notification reads: "All registered candidates (including PwD, Defence/PM, and NRI candidates) must present themselves personally along with all original relevant documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies of the same (as mentioned in the Information Booklet) on the scheduled dates and time at one of the centers selected by him/her for verification of the documents."

The Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling will have four rounds to fill 85 per cent of the state quota seats, which include Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. The board may announce additional rounds of admission in case seats remain vacant after three rounds of counselling process.