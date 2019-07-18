Rajasthan Introduces Chapter In Classes 10, 12 To Raise Awareness On Crime Against Women

Class 10 and 12 students in Rajasthan will have a chapter to raise awareness about crime against women

In a commendable step, Rajasthan Government has decided to include a chapter in syllabus of class 10th and 12th to create awareness among school children regarding crime against women.

Addressing the issue of women safety and the increasing incidences of crime against women, the purpose of introducing the chapters is to instil respect towards women and to apprise students about the stringent laws against cases of rape and abuse.

Rajasthan Government has made a few other announcements to strengthen education for students in the state which includes starting 25 new government colleges. The new colleges are being established with the aim to cover the entire state to provide easy access to students in all districts of the state.

Apart from the college education, the government has also shifted focus on Agricultural education and will be opening two new Agricultural Colleges - one in Kotputli, Jaipur, and another in Baseri Dholpur.

The Government College in Kishangarh Bas, Alwar will also be converted into an Agricultural College.

