Rajasthan Government School Sets Example In Promoting Education The success of their initiative has led to students from private schools from nearby Srimadhopur town moving to the government school equipped with CCTV cameras and a digital classroom.

A nondescript village in Rajasthan's Sikar district has set an example in promoting education, where the Sarpanch volunteers as teacher and locals donate money to improve the infrastructure of a government-run school. The success of their initiative has led to students from private schools from nearby Srimadhopur town moving to the government school equipped with CCTV cameras and a digital classroom. The government school has delivered 100 per cent results in the Rajasthan senior secondary board examination this year.



"Locals were motivated to assist in improving the school infrastructure and they have donated nearly Rs 20 lakh in five years. The school infrastructure has been improved with spending of Rs 19 lakh so far," Vinod Sharma, principal of the school in Holya Ka Baas village, told PTI.



He said the Class 12 results have been 100 per cent for three consecutive years now and this year the Class 10 results were also 100 per cent.



Vinod Sharma said the improvement in results have significantly boosted the culture of education in the village. The school has nearly 425 students and more than half of them are girls.



"I started a motivation drive nearly five years ago and approached the well-to-do people and encouraged them to help in improving the school infrastructure," the principal said. By that time, fans were installed only in classrooms for students of Class 11 and 12, he said, adding that over the years, CCTV cameras and water coolers were installed.



A digital classroom was also established, he said. A 400-metre running track for students preparing for physical tests in competitive exams has also been constructed.



The school organises additional classes for weaker students and the village Sarpanch Kailash Chand Verma teaches Sanskrit there voluntarily. "There was no teacher for Sanskrit for Class 10, so the result of this subject in Class 10 was low. I started teaching for one hour daily a couple of years ago. I also taught last year to ensure that our students secure good marks," Sarpanch Kailash Chand Verma, a B.Ed in Sanskrit, said.



He said students from not only this village, but from nearby towns also come. "In the past four years, nearly 100 students studying in private schools in nearby Srimadhopur town took admission in our school which indicates that people are impressed with the result and performance of the school." The school has 17 staff members and they have a dress code. A regular parents-teachers meet is organised to inform the parents about the performance of the students. Rajasthan has nearly 64,000 government schools.



