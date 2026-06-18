QS World University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Tops Indian Institutions, Improves Global Ranking

QS World University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi has once again emerged as India's highest-ranked education and research institution in the QS World University Rankings 2027. According to the rankings announced on June 18, 2026, the institute secured the 118th position globally, improving by five places from its 123rd rank last year. With this achievement, IIT Delhi has also equalled the highest global ranking ever attained by an Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings.

The institute highlighted that several performance indicators contributed to the improved ranking. Among them, the Employer Reputation indicator recorded a significant rise of 11 positions, helping IIT Delhi achieve the 39th rank globally. This parameter evaluates how employers perceive graduates from different institutions and reflects the job-readiness of students entering the workforce.

Another major improvement was recorded in Employment Outcomes, where IIT Delhi climbed 60 positions. The indicator measures an institution's ability to ensure strong employability for its graduates while preparing future leaders capable of making an impact in their respective fields. The institute also reported that its Citations per Faculty score improved by 26 positions, reflecting the quality and impact of research produced by its faculty members.

Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean, Planning and Head, Ranking Cell, IIT Delhi, said, "IIT Delhi remains committed to the goal of providing world-class affordable technological education and becoming a preferred destination for scholars worldwide." He further noted that the institute's revamped curriculum, new infrastructure and increased international engagement are expected to strengthen its global standing in the coming years.

The institute stated that over the last four years, it has improved its global ranking by 79 positions, moving from 197th place in QS World University Rankings 2024 to 118th in the latest edition.



Earlier, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, several IIT Delhi disciplines, including Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering, featured among the world's top 50 subjects. The institute also secured the 36th global rank in the Engineering and Technology category, retaining its position as India's leading institution in the field.