IIT Dhanbad Among Top 30 Global Institutions In Mining Engineering

QS World University Ranking, Subject Wise: IIT Dhanbad In Top 30 For Mining Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad (formerly Indian School of Mines) has been ranked 29 among world class institutions in mining engineering, the study that concerns the extraction and processing of minerals from the Earth. IIT Kharagpur has ranked 40 in the list. Among the world's top mineral and mining engineering institutes, as per the QS World University Ranking (Subject wise), are Colorado School of Mines (US), Curtin University (Australia), McGill University (Canada), Technische Universitat Bergakademie Freiberg (Germany) and Pennsylvania State University (US) in top 5 ranks. A total of 50 institutes have been ranked out of which 15 are in Asia.

IIT Dhanbad ranks third among the Asian institutes. It ranks 42 among Indian Universities in QS World University Ranking while IIT Kharagpur is in rank 5.

The country's premiere institute in mining engineering is located in the country's prime coking coal belt 260 kms away from Kolkata. The institute offers B. Tech., M. Tech., M. Sc. Tech., and MBA coursses. It also offers M. Phil. and Ph. D. programmes. D.Sc. is the highest degree of academic achievement offered at this mines school. The institute has 169 international students enrolled.

In BRICS and Asian University ranking, IIT Dhanbad is at 173 and 261-270 position, respectively.

