QS World University Ranking 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi In Top 150 Institutes

The QS World University Rankings 2025 released early Wednesday morning shows 61% of Indian universities improving rankings, with IIT Bombay securing the top spot among Indian institutions followed by IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science. Worldwide, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has continue to hold its position as the best institute.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has notably advanced from the 149th position in 2024 to the 118th in the 2025 rankings, marking an impressive climb of 31 places. Following IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, hold the second and third ranks in India, respectively. IIT Delhi has jumped 47 ranks from 197 to 150, while IISc has improved from 225 to 211, moving up 14 positions.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has climbed to the fourth spot from 271 to 222, followed by IIT Madras, which has risen 58 ranks from 285 to 227. IIT Madras grabs the spot of IIT Kanpur. Despite climbing from 278 to 263 this year, IIT Kanpur descended to sixth spot.

The University of Delhi (DU) has made a significant leap of 79 ranks, moving from 407 to 328, improving from ninth to seventh among Indian institutions. Other top-ranked institutes include IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and Anna University, securing the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively.

While IIT Indore has seen a decline from 454 to 477, other notable institutions in the top 15 include IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, and Savitribai Phule Pune University. New to the top 20 list this year is Symbiosis International (Deemed University), which entered at the 16th spot within the 641-650 rank range.

In the top 20, IIT Hyderabad, Chandigarh University, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, and University of Mumbai secured the positions.

Overall, 61% of Indian universities have improved their rankings, while 24% maintained their positions, 9% saw a decline, and three universities were newly ranked. The University of Delhi made the most significant national improvement, climbing 79 places to 328th.