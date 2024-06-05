QS Rankings 2025: World's Top 10 Universities

Quacquarelli Symonds has released QS World Rankings 2025 featuring Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at the top. The university maintained its reign at the top for the 13th consecutive year. Imperial College London jumped four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University have been ranked in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge is at the top five.



The rankings were released after the unveiling event at the QS Edu Data Summit in Washington D.C.

The United States is the most represented country with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.



The following is the list of top 10 universities across the world as per the QS Rankings 2025.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, United States

Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom

University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom

Harvard University, Cambridge, United States

University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom

Stanford University, Stanford, United States

ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland

National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore, Singapore

UCL, London, United Kingdom

California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Pasadena, United States



As per the official website, this year's ranking is the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems.



The results draw on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers.

