Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

QS Rankings 2025: Which Country Has The Most Top Ranking Universities

Universities from the US and the UK are dominating in the top 20 category.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
QS Rankings 2025: Which Country Has The Most Top Ranking Universities
New Delhi:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States has yet again emerged as the top university in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The university has retained the position for the 13th consecutive year this year. 

Imperial College London jumps four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University are in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge rounds out the top five. 

As per the official website, "This year's ranking is the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71. "

Universities from the US and the UK are dominating in the top 20 category. Four universities from each country have been placed in the top 10 list. 

The following universities are placed in the top 20 in QS Rankings.

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, United States
  • Harvard University, Cambridge, United States
  • Stanford University, Stanford, United States
  • California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Pasadena, United States
  • University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, United States
  • University of California, Berkeley (UCB),  Berkeley, United States
  • Cornell University, Ithaca, United States

  • Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom
  • University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom
  • University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom
  • UCL,  London, United Kingdom

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
US, UK, QS World University Ranking
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
NEET 2024 Results: UP Records Highest Number Of Qualified Students, Followed By Maharashtra
QS Rankings 2025: Which Country Has The Most Top Ranking Universities
Check Admission Process For Law Programmes At Delhi University
Next Article
Check Admission Process For Law Programmes At Delhi University
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;