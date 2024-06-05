QS Rankings 2025: Which Country Has The Most Top Ranking Universities

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States has yet again emerged as the top university in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The university has retained the position for the 13th consecutive year this year.

Imperial College London jumps four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University are in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge rounds out the top five.



As per the official website, "This year's ranking is the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71. "

Universities from the US and the UK are dominating in the top 20 category. Four universities from each country have been placed in the top 10 list.

The following universities are placed in the top 20 in QS Rankings.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, United States

Harvard University, Cambridge, United States

Stanford University, Stanford, United States

California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Pasadena, United States

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, United States

University of California, Berkeley (UCB), Berkeley, United States

Cornell University, Ithaca, United States