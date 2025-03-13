Explained: How Is QS World University Ranking Calculated

Quacquarelli Symonds has released the latest QS World University Rankings 2025 that features over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.



How is the ranking calculated?

In order to prepare the ranking, data is collected from 16.4 million academic papers and insights are gathered from over 151,000 academics and 100,000 employers.





How are institutions evaluated?

Each of the rankings is built around different sets of measurements – called lenses, indicators, and metrics. Each ranking has its own mix of lenses, indicators, and metrics. The final scores and rankings are determined by the weightings assigned to each of these areas, ensuring a fair and comprehensive view of every institution.

Lens: A broad theme made up of several related indicators. For example, a lens could focus on employability or research.

Indicator: A specific measurement of an institution's performance in one area, like academic reputation or student-to-faculty ratio.

Metric: A more precise calculation used within an indicator to determine how universities compare.



Which is the top ranking institution in the 2025 QS World University Ranking?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranks at the top position for the 13th consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings 2025.



Which country has the highest number of representation in the QS Ranking 2025?

What are the top 10 institutions as per QS World University Rankings 2025?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States

Imperial College London in United Kingdom

University of Oxford in United Kingdom

Harvard University in the United States

University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom

Stanford University, United States

ETH Zurich in Switzerland

National University of Singapore (NUS) in Singapore

UCL in London, United Kingdom

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, United States



What is the status of India in the latest QS Rankings?

In the latest edition of the QS subject-specific rankings, India has the fifth highest number of new entries behind China, the US, the UK and Korea, and ranks 12th for the number of overall entries. A total of 79 Indian universities – 10 more than last year – feature 533 times across this year's rankings, marking a 25.7 per cent increase compared to the previous edition. This includes 454 entries in individual subjects and 79 appearances across the five broad faculty areas.