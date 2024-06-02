QS Global MBA Rankings 2024: Top Colleges In Asia Pacific Region

Are you considering an MBA in the Asia-Pacific region? The QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 offers a comprehensive guide to the best business schools in the Asia-Pacific region. The rankings cover study destinations such as Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, India, and Singapore, providing a detailed overview of the top institutions based on five key indicators: diversity, thought leadership, employability, entrepreneurship & alumni outcomes, and return on investment.

Here are the top 10 MBA colleges in the Asia-Pacific region:

National University of Singapore (NUS) - Singapore

Leading the list is the National University of Singapore (NUS), which excels across all indicators, especially in thought leadership and employability. NUS boasts a typical MBA cohort of 120 students, with an average age of 29 and six years of work experience from around 25 different industries. The average GMAT score for students is 670.

Tsinghua University - China (mainland)

Tsinghua University ranks second in the region and within the top 30 worldwide. It scores nearly perfect in thought leadership and return on investment. The annual intake includes about 80 students, with an average age of 28-30 and four to five years of work experience. Approximately 40% of the cohort consists of international students.

Melbourne Business School - Australia

Melbourne Business School holds the third spot in the Asia-Pacific region and ranks 30th globally, making it one of the top choices for an MBA in Australia.

Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM) at UNSW

AGSM offers three MBA programs: executive MBA, full-time MBA, and online/distance MBA. It is ranked fourth in the region and 31st globally.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) - Singapore

NTU ranks fifth in the region and 34th globally. The university emphasizes student mental agility, character, and competence, aiming to produce business leaders who will drive economic advancement in Singapore, Asia, and beyond.

University of Hong Kong (HKU) - Hong Kong SAR

The University of Hong Kong is positioned sixth in the region and 35th globally, known for its strong academic framework and regional influence.

Other top institutes include- CEIBS - China (mainland), Lee Kong Chian School of Business at SMU in Singapore, HKUST Business School, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB)

These rankings provide valuable insights for prospective MBA students, helping them make informed decisions about their education and future career paths in the Asia-Pacific region.