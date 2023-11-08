India Surpasses China In QS Asia University Rankings With 148 Universities

QS Asia University Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay has maintained its top position in India.

In the 2024 QS Asia University Rankings, India has outperformed China by having 148 universities on the list, which is 37 more than the previous year. This achievement makes India the country with the highest representation in the rankings, surpassing Mainland China with 133 universities and Japan with 96. Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal have made their debut in the rankings.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has maintained its top position in India. Similar to the previous year, IISc Bangalore, Delhi University, and five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and Kanpur, have secured positions among the top 100 institutes in Asia.



Also Read | IIT Bombay Leads Indian Institutions In QS Asia University Rankings 2024

Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President at QS, stated that the growing presence of Indian universities in the QS rankings reflects the dynamic growth of India's higher education sector. The significant increase in the number of Indian institutions and their contributions to research is a noteworthy development in the regional education landscape, and it also sets the stage for India to further enhance its global academic reputation.

"The staff with PhD indicator reflects India's outstanding research output and highly qualified faculty, marking a significant achievement for the country's academic institutions. This demonstrates the potential for Indian universities to boost their global reputation by capitalising on their academic excellence and research capabilities," a statement by QS said.

"While India's score of 15.4 in the international research network indicator is slightly below the regional average of 18.8, it reflects a broader trend observed in various internationalisation indicators. India is faced with the challenge of balancing two ambitious goals: meeting the educational needs of its large domestic student population while also attracting international students. Striving for excellence in both domains simultaneously poses a substantial challenge, especially when considering the pace required to keep up with global trends," it added.