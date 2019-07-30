Punjab To Table Sports University Legislation In Assembly

The CM had announced the decision to set up this university on June 19, 2017.

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday approved the tabling of the Punjab Sports University legislation in the monsoon session of the state Assembly beginning on August 2. Overruling the Chief Minister's objections, the Cabinet also decided to name the university as Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports and Science University, after Captain Amarinder Singh's grandfather in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of sports.

The Chief Minister had announced the decision to set up this university in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in his speech on June 19, 2017.

Subsequently, a steering committee had been set up under the chairmanship of Olympian and Member International Olympic Committee Randhir Singh to finalise the modalities to establish this sports educational institute of international eminence.

The Punjab Cabinet on June 6, 2019, approved the Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019, paving the way for the establishment of the university.

Subsequently, a notification in this regard was issued on July 22 and the session would commence from September 1 as decided by the steering committee in its meeting presided over by Amarinder Singh last month.

The university, a flagship project of the Chief Minister, is being set up to promote education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.

The university will also serve as a centre of excellence for the elite and other talented sportspersons of all sports and innovations to carry out, endorse and propagate research.

