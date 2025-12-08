Punjab Public Service Commission Releases Punjab Civil Services 2025 Prelims Answer Key

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer keys for the Punjab State Civil Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025, which was held on December 7. Candidates can download the answer keys by visiting the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The question papers of Sets A, B, C and D and the answer keys of Sets A, B, C and D of the competitive examination for Paper-1 (General Studies) and Paper-2 (CSAT) are now uploaded on the website of the Commission, said PPSC in a notification.

Now candidates will be able to submit their objections using the online link only. No other node will be entertained by PPSC.

Candidates are being given four days from December 8, 3 pm to 12, 23.59 pm to deliberate and submit the objections. The objections will be referred to a body of experts, and the issue may need to be referred to the paper setter also, for review, said the commission, adding a decision is taken by the Commission based on all the opinions.

The Commission may change the answer or allow more than one answer if recommended by the experts or withdraw the question altogether, based on the rationale given by the experts and the Commission's decision thereon.

Candidates are advised to deliberate over the issue, in detail, in four days and must attach proof from two authentic sources, failing which the objection shall not be entertained. The Commission reserves the right to decide whether the sources attached are authentic or not. For objections, the software has provision for uploading upto three images of 200kb each.

After processing, the commission will upload their answer on websites.

Steps to download answer key:

Go to ppsc.gov.in, the PPSC's official website.

Go to the advertisement page of the post for which you were featured.

Find the "Punjab PCS 2025 Question Papers & Answer Keys" link. Select the link that corresponds to your Set (A/B/C/D) and Paper (CSAT or General Studies).

The PDF version of the question paper and answer key will open. Download it to check.

Candidates can raise the objection after visiting the objection window and filling your login credentials.