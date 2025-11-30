Punjab Public Service Commission Releases Admit Cards For Punjab PCS Prelims 2025

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the admit card for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2025. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ppsc.gov.in.

The admit card contains the exam venue, candidate's photograph, paper timings, reporting time, roll number and other important information.

Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Candidates can obtain their Punjab PCS Prelims 2025 hall ticket by following these steps:

1. Visit the PPSC's official website, ppsc.gov.in.

2. Go to the Recruitment section and select the Admit Card tab.

3. Click on the Punjab PCS Prelims 2025 link.

4. Login with your registration number and password or date of birth.

5. Download the PDF file and print it for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the Punjab PCS Prelims 2025 must adhere to the following rules:

A valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License, is required along with a printout of the admit card.

Candidates must arrive at the center at least one hour before the reporting time for verification and security checks.

Notably, PPSC had earlier announced 322 vacancies for PCS and later they revised it to 331. These positions are for the state administration, police, revenue department and other related services.

Key positions include 49 for Civil Services (Executive Branch), 33 for Tehsildars, 17 for DSPs and 121 for Excise and Taxation Officers. Additionally, 49 positions are reserved for BDPOs and 13 for Food and Civil Supplies Officers. These positions form the core structure of the state's administrative and civil services.