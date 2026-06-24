Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Link Active, Phase 1 Exam From July 1

Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 Out: Punjab Police has released the admit card for the Phase 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Phase 1 CBT will be conducted from July 1 to July 30, 2026. The admit card link was activated on June 23, 2026, at 11 PM and will remain available till July 30, 2026, 6 PM. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

Direct Link: Punjab Police Admit Card 2026

Punjab Police Exam 2026: Important Dates

Starting date of application: March 10, 2026

March 10, 2026 Last date of application: March 30, 2026

March 30, 2026 Edit window begins: April 10, 2026

April 10, 2026 Last date to edit application: April 17, 2026

April 17, 2026 Phase 1 CBT exam dates: July 1 to July 30, 2026

July 1 to July 30, 2026 Admit card release date: June 23, 2026 (11 PM)

June 23, 2026 (11 PM) Admit card download last date: July 30, 2026 (6 PM)

How To Download Punjab Police Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Login tab.

Enter your login credentials like registration number, password, and captcha.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket for examination day.

Punjab Police Phase 1 CBT 2026 Exam Schedule

The Punjab Police recruitment process began with applications from March 10 to March 30, 2026. The application correction window was opened from April 10 to April 17, 2026.

As per the official schedule, the Phase 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) will start from July 1, 2026, and conclude on July 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards, including exam date, reporting time, exam centre, and instructions.