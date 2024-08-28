Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has released the provisional seat allotment result for the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024 for admission into MBBS and BDS programs at state medical and dental institutes. Interested and eligible candidates who have participated in counselling can download the result by visiting the official website, bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 provisional seat allotment: Steps To Check result

Visit the BFUHS official website, bfuhs.ac.in

Click on the 'Provisional allotment of seats for Round 1 under NEET UG' link (once it is released) on the home page

The Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment will appear on the screen

Candidates can search their name or NEET roll number

Download the result PDF for future reference

After the seat allotment results announcement for the first round, the shortlisted students are required to report to their assigned institutes to finalise the admission process. After the completion of the first round, the second round of counselling will commence. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates and ensure that all necessary steps are completed within the specified deadlines.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule

Last date for submission of objections in Provisional Allotment List(if any) by the NEET UG aspirants. Note: Objections can be submitted only by personal appearance/visit alongwith relevant documents/record in Admission Branch, BFUHS, Faridkot. Objections received through email will not be accepted: August 29, 2024 (up to 4pm)

In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed through University website on: August 30, 2024

Physical Reporting by candidates to the respective provisionally allotted colleges and deposition of six months tuition fee through University Payment Gateway available on the University website in Student Login: August 31, 2024 to September 05, 2024