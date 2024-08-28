Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 provisional seat allotment: Steps To Check result
- Visit the BFUHS official website, bfuhs.ac.in
- Click on the 'Provisional allotment of seats for Round 1 under NEET UG' link (once it is released) on the home page
- The Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment will appear on the screen
- Candidates can search their name or NEET roll number
- Download the result PDF for future reference
After the seat allotment results announcement for the first round, the shortlisted students are required to report to their assigned institutes to finalise the admission process. After the completion of the first round, the second round of counselling will commence. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates and ensure that all necessary steps are completed within the specified deadlines.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule
Last date for submission of objections in Provisional Allotment List(if any) by the NEET UG aspirants. Note: Objections can be submitted only by personal appearance/visit alongwith relevant documents/record in Admission Branch, BFUHS, Faridkot. Objections received through email will not be accepted: August 29, 2024 (up to 4pm)
In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed through University website on: August 30, 2024
Physical Reporting by candidates to the respective provisionally allotted colleges and deposition of six months tuition fee through University Payment Gateway available on the University website in Student Login: August 31, 2024 to September 05, 2024