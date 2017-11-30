Punjab Government To Distribute Uniforms, Books To School Students By February 28 Yesterday the Punjab state assembly was informed that the students of government schools will receive uniforms and books by February 28, 2018 before the commencement of the next academic session.

Yesterday the Punjab state assembly was informed that the students of government schools will receive uniforms and books by February 28, 2018 before the commencement of the next academic session. The information was shared by State Education Minister Aruna Chowdhary while allaying the fears of MLAs regarding the Punjab School Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017. She also added that Punjab has become the first state in the country to take the revolutionary step of starting pre-primary classes



Now kids in the age group of 3-6 will be admitted to pre-primary classes in government schools in Punjab. Earlier, such kids had the option of either staying at home till the age of 6 or take admission in private schools.



Replying to a query about the highhandedness of private schools, she said that the regulatory authority was active in its job and if there was a case of any private school increasing the fees more than 8 times, then the parents or the students could lodge a complaint with the commissioner at the divisional level.



She also addressed the issue of closing down 800 schools and said that the schools with less than 20 students enrolled were only being merged with another school nearby.



She said that many schools in the state had less than five students and emphasized that to build a constructive educational atmosphere in the state, schools must have at least 20 students.



Elaborating on recruitment of teachers, the minister said that recently 1,600 teachers were recruited and the process of recruiting 3,582 more teachers was under process.



(With Inputs from PTI)



