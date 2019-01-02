Punjab Approves Online Transfer Policy For Teachers

The step was taken to ensure equal opportunity for all employees using online method for transfers.

To make the process of transfers more rational and transparent, the Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved the online transfer policy of the school education department. A spokesman said the step was taken to ensure equal opportunity for all employees using online method for seeking transfers. The transfer policy would become effective from academic session 2019-20 i.e. April 1, 2019, the spokesman said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier asked all departments to come up with a performance-based review policy for transfer of employees.

The policy would be applicable to all teaching cadre posts, the spokesman added.

The condition that the teachers would be compulsorily transferred after seven years of service in a particular zone/school has been removed, he added.

"The earlier condition of having three-year minimum stay at one particular station before a teacher can put a request to get himself or herself transferred has been now changed to one year, but for newly appointed teachers the minimum stay at one place will be three years," the spokesman said.

Newly married female teachers could seek transfer once in these three years, if they get married after appointment, he added.

Read: Recruitment For 1.2 Lakh Government Job Vacancies In Punjab Soon

Click here for more Education News

