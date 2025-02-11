Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration For 110 Posts Begins, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 85,920

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Punjab and Sind Bank has commenced the registration process for the recruitment of Local Banking Officers (LBO) in Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I). This recruitment drive aims to fill 110 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, punjabandsindbank.co.in. The last date for online application (including edit/modification of application and payment of application fees/intimation charges) is February 28, 2025.

The official notification states: "Before applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria and other norms specified in this advertisement. It is for the candidate to ensure that he/she has met the eligibility criteria, complied with the requirements, and adhered to the instructions contained in this advertisement as well as the application form. Candidates are therefore urged to carefully read the advertisement, complete the application form, and submit it as per the instructions given."

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Age Criteria

The candidate must be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old. They should have been born between February 2, 1995, and February 1, 2005, inclusive of both dates.

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Scale of Pay

The selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920.

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of a Written Test, Screening, Personal Interview, Final Merit List, Proficiency in the Local Language, and Final Selection.

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

For SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges

For General, EWS & OBC: Rs 850 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges

The application fee is non-refundable.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates on the recruitment process.