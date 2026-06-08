Punjab Agricultural University CET 2026 Admit Card Releasing Soon, Here's How To Download

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is expected to release the PAU CET 2026 Admit Card shortly for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by the university. Students who have registered for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

According to the university, admit cards for all entrance examinations will be uploaded on the official portal seven days before the respective examination date. The PAU CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 14, 2026.

How to Download PAU CET 2026 Admit Card?

Visit the PAU admission portal or the official university website.

Click on the link that says "Click here to download your Roll No."

Enter the UID Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the required details.

Download the admit card displayed on the screen.

Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

The admit card will contain key details such as the candidate's roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and important exam-day instructions.

Students must download and carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card once it becomes available. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card and identity proof.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to several undergraduate programmes, including BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Agribusiness Management, and various five-year integrated MSc (Hons) courses offered by Punjab Agricultural University.

Candidates are advised to download the document well before the examination date to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.