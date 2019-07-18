Pune University OEE Merit List 2019 Released. Check Here

Pune University OEE merit list availble on the official website, unipune.ac.in.

Pune University OEE Merit List 2019: Savitribai Phule Pune University (formerly University of Pune), has released the OEE merit list for the admission to various courses in the varsity. The Pune University OEE merit list can be accessed from the official website, unipune.ac.in. The Pune University list of the students to be admitted in various department for the academic year 2019-20 are given on the official website subject-wise.

Along with the Pune University OEE merit list, the varsity has also released the waiting list for various departments.

According to a statement from the Pune University, students are informed about the OEE merit list by email and SMS and they should report to the department on or before July 27, 2019 with the online admission form filled up.

The varsity has asked the departments to make sure that dates for taking admission in each department are declared on the respective department web page.

The varsity has also asked the departments to to verify their documents, confirm the admission online using login of the department and direct students for the payment of fees.

“In case of student seeking admission against Physically handicapped, certificate indicating his/her disability should be verified. Similarly student seeking admission against Sports quota, please confirm that his/her certificate is validated by the Director sports, SPPU,” the notification said.

“Only on payment of fees admission would be confirmed. You are also provided with the list of wait listed candidates which may be used if necessary. This list can be operated till the end of the third week of teaching of the first semester. In case the waiting list is exhausted please contact Deputy Registrar, P.G. Admission section,” the notification asked officials of various Pune University departments.

Pune University OEE Merit List 2019: Check here

1. M.Sc. Environmental Science - View Merit & Waiting List

2. M.Sc. Chemistry - Remark : Merit List will be displayed along with councilling round schedule

3. M.Sc. Atmospheric Sciences - View Merit & Waiting List

4. B.A. (Dance) - View Merit & Waiting List

5. B.A. (Music) - View Merit & Waiting List

6. B.A.(Drama) - View Merit & Waiting List

7. M. Sc. in Geoinformatics - View Merit & Waiting List

8. M. Tech. Atmospheric Science - View Merit & Waiting List

9. M.Sc. Biotechnology Five Years - View Merit & Waiting List

10. M. Sc. Bioinformatics - View Merit & Waiting List

