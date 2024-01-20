Public Sector Enterprise Hiring For Various Positions, Check Details

Public Sector Enterprise REC has invited applications from dynamic, committed and experienced professionals for multiple posts. Vacancies are open in various disciplines such as Engineering, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Company Secretariat, Law discipline among others.

Qualified professionals from various streams and branches can apply for the jobs under the mentioned discipline. The complete list of qualifications can be checked on the official website of ICSI. All qualification should be from a university/institute recognised by Government of India and the courses should be approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority for employment to the post and services of the Central Government.

Candidates applying from government organisations/PSEs/ Public Sector Banks etc having CDA/IDA/ other applicable pay scales must have minimum one year experience in the immediately lower pay scale. Similarly, candidates applying from private organisations should be working for at least one year in the post with CTC of the amount mentioned against the job.

The applications are open for the following posts-

Deputy General Manager with a pay scale between Rs 1,00,000- Rs 2,60,000, Chief Manager with pay scale between Rs 90,000-2,40,000, Manager with pay scale between Rs 80,000- Rs 2,20,000, Deputy Manager with pay scale between Rs 70,000- 2,00,000, Assistant Manager with pay scale between Rs 60,000-1,80,000.

The last date to submit the applications is February 9, 2023. Applicants found suitable will be called for written test and /or interview. The venue and time for the test will be intimated through the portal and the email indicated along with the application.

REC limited is a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise and a well acclaimed Non-Banking Financial Company endowed with ‘Infrastructure Finance' Company status.