Punjab Class 5 Board Exams 2024 Result Declared, Check Steps To Download

The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of Class 5 board exams 2024, along with students' scorecards. The results can be accessed on the official website, pseb.ac.in. This year, a total of 3,05,937 students successfully cleared the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 99.84%. Among the examinees, 1,44,653 were girls, and 1,61,767 were boys.

PSEB Class 5 Results 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Select the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

Click on the Punjab Board Class 5 result 2024 link.

Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Check and download scorecards.

Pathankot district witnessed the highest pass percentage at 99.96%, while Mohali had the lowest at 99.65%. A total of 587 students achieved 100 per cent marks in the PSEB Class 5 exam.

The Class 5 exams took place on March 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14, with a duration between 10am and 1.15pm, conducted at self-examination centres only.

Question papers and booklets for differently-abled candidates were not dispatched, and there was no examination for differently-abled candidates at the school level.