Punjab Class 5 Board Exams 2024 Result Declared, Check Steps To Download

The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of Class 5 board exams 2024, along with students' scorecards. The results can be accessed on the official website, pseb.ac.in. This year, a total of 3,05,937 students successfully cleared the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 99.84%. Among the examinees, 1,44,653 were girls, and 1,61,767 were boys.
PSEB Class 5 Results 2024: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.
- Select the 'Results' tab on the homepage.
- Click on the Punjab Board Class 5 result 2024 link.
- Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download scorecards.
Pathankot district witnessed the highest pass percentage at 99.96%, while Mohali had the lowest at 99.65%. A total of 587 students achieved 100 per cent marks in the PSEB Class 5 exam.
The Class 5 exams took place on March 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14, with a duration between 10am and 1.15pm, conducted at self-examination centres only.
Question papers and booklets for differently-abled candidates were not dispatched, and there was no examination for differently-abled candidates at the school level.