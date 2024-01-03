Punjab Board Exams 2024 Schedule For Classes 5, 8, 10 And 12 Released

PSEB Board Exams 2024 Date sheet: The examination will be held at various exam centers across the state.

The schedule for Punjab board exams 2024 for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 has been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Students set to appear in the examinations can access the date sheet by visiting the official website.

According to the datesheet, the Class 10 board examination is scheduled to be held from February 13 to March 5. The Class 12 board exam will be conducted between February 13 and March 30. Class 5 examinations are set for March 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2024, and Class 8 examinations for March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 27, 2024.

PSEB Board Exams 2024 date sheet: Check steps to download

Go to the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, click the PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet link.

A PDF file containing exam dates will open.

Download the PDF file and take a printout for future needs.

The examination for Class 5 will be conducted in self-examination centers designated by the board.

The annual examination, including open school, compartment/reappear, additional visa, and career, for Class X is scheduled from 11am to 2.15pm. The examination for Class 12, including open school, is also scheduled from 11am to 2.15pm.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of PSEB for more information.