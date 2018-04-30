Punjab Board Class 10 Result Expected Today; Know More The result will be available at indiaresults.com. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will host the result announcement on the official website pseb.ac.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PSEB 10th Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Though there's no official confirmation regarding the PSEB 10th result time, students can expect the result any time soon. The result will be available at indiaresults.com. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will host the result announcement on the official website pseb.ac.in. There has been no confirmation form the board yet about the result date, however media outlets have been reporting that the board will announce the class 10 result today. The Board has declared the class 12 result. The overall pass percentage of students in 2018 is 65.97% which is an improvement from last year when the overall pass percentage was 62.36. Girls have outnumbered boys like last year with 78.25% pass percentage. The pass percentage for boys is 60.46%.

PSEB class 10th result 2018: Steps to check

Follow these steps to check your PSEB Class 10 results:



Step One: Go to official website of the board, Pseb.ac.in. This will redirect you to the result hosting website indiaresults.com



Step Two: Click on results.



Step Three: Enter your registration details in the next page.



Step Four: See your PSEB results after entering the details.



Click here for more



Though there's no official confirmation regarding the PSEB 10th result time, students can expect the result any time soon. The result will be available at indiaresults.com. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will host the result announcement on the official website pseb.ac.in. There has been no confirmation form the board yet about the result date, however media outlets have been reporting that the board will announce the class 10 result today. The Board has declared the class 12 result. The overall pass percentage of students in 2018 is 65.97% which is an improvement from last year when the overall pass percentage was 62.36. Girls have outnumbered boys like last year with 78.25% pass percentage. The pass percentage for boys is 60.46%.Follow these steps to check your PSEB Class 10 results:Step One: Go to official website of the board, Pseb.ac.in. This will redirect you to the result hosting website indiaresults.comStep Two: Click on results.Step Three: Enter your registration details in the next page. Step Four: See your PSEB results after entering the details.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter