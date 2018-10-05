Protest In Jamia Over Non-Availability Of Turkish Language Teachers

Around 30-40 students even slept outside the department in protest.

Some students of Jamia Millia Islamia university are sitting on a protest claiming there are no teachers to teach them Turkish language. However, a spokesperson from the varsity said they have hired a teacher and two more teachers will join the Turkish department soon. A student, not wishing to be named, said they have not had teachers from July 16 when the new session started.

"There are 170 students who are protesting against the unavailability of teachers. They have hired a teacher but he has taken only a couple of classes," the student said.

He claimed that around 30-40 students even slept outside the department in protest.

"There are teachers from Turkey who come to teach us. But from the beginning of the session, we have not had a teacher," he claimed.

Sources from the varsity claimed that it is only the third year students who are protesting and the first year and second year students are not willing to join them.

They claimed that on Thursday, some third year students tried to force a female student, junior to them, to sit with them but when she refused, they "even tried to pull her hand."

Her brothers, who saw this, got into a fight with the protesting students and the varsity administration had to intervene to resolve the issue, the sources claimed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the varsity said, "A teacher has come from Turkey and teaching BA students for the last two days and since September 24, two teachers are taking classes of diploma and certificate courses. Two more teachers who are doing PhD in Turkish from Turkey will join the department by this week."