IISER Kolkata Professor Gets Swarnajayanti Fellowship

Professor Punyasloke Bhaduri Gets Swarnajayanti Fellowship

Professor Punyasloke Bhaduri of the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata was awarded the prestigious Swarnajayanti Fellowship by the central government for 2017-18. Under this scheme, scientists are provided with generous support to pursue research in the frontier areas of science and technology, the statement said Monday. Young scientists, with excellent track record, are provided special assistance for research. It is awarded for a period of 5 years.

'Professor Punyasloke Bhadury of Department of Biological Sciences has been awarded the prestigious SwarnaJayanti Fellowship Award (2017-18) in the discipline of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences,' said an official statement from IISER Kolkata.

Swarnajayanti Fellowship is given by the Department of Science and Technology to Indian nationals, in the age group of 30-40 years having Ph.D in Science/ Engineering/ Medicine and a regular position in a recognized Indian academic/ research organization.

The fellowship is scientist specific and not institution specific.

