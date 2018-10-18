Prodigy'18: Ahlcon International School Wins Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies Event

Ahlcon International School secured the first position in Prodigy'18

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies or SSCBS organised "Prodigy'18", a one-of-its-kind management conclave for the students of standards 10 and 12 on 9th and 10th of October'2018. The conclave, which marked its twelfth edition this year, aims to hone the skills, knowledge, cognizance, prudence and individuality of school students.

Prodigy'18, which witnessed participation from over 1100 schools across the length and breadth of the country, is an amalgamation of various managerial tactics that the participants need to apply to succeed and aims at experiential learning through real time simulations.

The theme for the event 'Helm of Hazard', according to a statement from the organisers, clearly delineates that one needs to master the helm to steer clear of the turbulent waves of the economy and muddle along new challenges and experiences.

"Prodigy provides a testimony to the maxim that playing it safe is the riskiest choice ever. It tries to provide them with a bird's eye view from the pinnacle of the corporate pyramid," the statement added.

The preliminary round of the event was an online case study round, on the basis of which the teams were qualified for the further rounds. From the pool of over 1100 participants, the top 80 schools were then shortlisted for the offline round. The offline rounds were organized in the college premises in Rohini, Delhi.

The 2- day event, refined our search for the prodigious minds and ended up with Ahlcon International School securing the first position, followed by Ryan International School, Rohini and Delhi Public School, Chandigarh bagging second and third positions respectively.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Rajiv R. Thakur, who is the Dean-Development and Professor of Strategy at Birla Institute of Management and Technology (BIMTECH) Gr. Noida, India, as Chief Guest.

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS)

Affiliated with the University of Delhi, SSCBS, a premier institute in India for providing management and information technology courses, offers four professional level courses, three at undergraduate level; B.M.S or Bachelor of Management Studies, B.B.A F.I.A or Bachelor of Business Administration Financial Investment Analysis, B.Sc (Computer Science) and, a Diploma course in Cyber security and Law at post-graduation level.

The college is known for its unique pedagogy, a combination of theoretical knowledge and its practical application in real world, and the state-of-the-art infrastructure the campus boasts.

The 31-year-old college has a rigorous procedure of admission for its management courses. The procedure includes an entrance test, which is the JAT ( Joint Admission Test), which comprehensively encompasses business acumen, logical reasoning, verbal ability, general knowledge and quantitative ability, followed by a group discussion and personal interview rounds.

