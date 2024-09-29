Advertisement

Prodigy Finance Scholarship 2025: Check Eligibility Criteria, Last Date

Prodigy Finance will award five scholarships across three categories to outstanding students beginning their academic journey in January 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Students can register for scholarship by visiting official website.
Prodigy Finance has introduced a $5,000 (approximately Rs 4,18,592) scholarship for students pursuing higher education abroad for the Spring 2025 intake. Students can register for the scholarship by visiting the official website, prodigyfinance.com.

The website states: "At Prodigy Finance, our mission is to remove funding barriers to make education accessible for all. Over the years, we've supported over 40,000 students globally with our loans and awarded $525,000 in scholarships through our esteemed partners."

Prodigy Finance Scholarship: Important Dates

  • Last date to apply: September 30, 2024
  • Result announcement: October 15, 2024
  • Academic intake: Spring 2025

Eligibility Criteria

  • Students starting their postgraduate studies in the Spring 2025 semester
  • Must be admitted to a Prodigy-supported program
  • A high-potential candidate able to explain how the scholarship will help them achieve their degree
  • Must be willing to share their journey on Prodigy Finance's platforms

However, students may submit only one scholarship application, regardless of their current stage in admissions process during the application period.

Shortlisting Criteria

The shortlisting process is divided into two areas:

Skills-based criteria

It assesses the candidate's ability to articulate and express thoughts in the essay questions, focusing on the quality and clarity of writing.

Motivational criteria

It evaluates the candidate's strong desire to study abroad, clear career and personal goals, a genuine need for the scholarship, and a passion for helping others achieve their academic dreams.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
