PM Research Chair Scheme 2026: Application Deadline Extended To August 15, Check Details

Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme 2026: The deadline to apply for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026 has been extended to August 15. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official PMRC portal.

Launched by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, the PMRC Scheme is a flagship initiative aimed at attracting distinguished Indian-origin researchers, scientists, and professionals from across the world to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem.

The scheme seeks to engage eminent Indian-origin experts working abroad by placing them at premier government higher education institutions and national research laboratories across the country.

Key Objectives

The PMRC Scheme aims to strengthen India's research value chain across 13 priority sectors by focusing on:

High-impact research and innovation

Academic mentorship and capacity building

Industry collaboration and technology transfer

Strengthening institutional research ecosystems

The thematic areas will be reviewed periodically to ensure alignment with national priorities and emerging global scientific developments.

An Empowered Committee, chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, will oversee the identification and approval of participating institutions.

Each thematic area will have a designated Lead Institution responsible for providing strategic direction, ensuring coordination, and maintaining research quality across the ecosystem.

Categories Of Fellows

The scheme aims to engage at least 120 researchers over a five-year period, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, under the following categories:

Young Research Fellows (YRF): Up to five years of post-PhD experience abroad

Senior Fellows (SF): Five to less than 10 years of post-PhD experience abroad

Research Chairs (RC): Ten or more years of post-PhD experience abroad

Applicants must have strong academic and research credentials, including publications, patents, citations, and international recognition.

Roles And Responsibilities

PMRC Fellows will be expected to:

Undertake high-impact thematic research in collaboration with Host Institutions

Teach and co-develop academic courses

Mentor PhD, postdoctoral, and postgraduate students

Promote international collaborations and industry partnerships

Support patenting, innovation, and commercialisation of research outcomes

Submit periodic progress reports and participate in performance evaluations

Financial Support

The scheme offers comprehensive financial support, including fellowship grants, research funding, relocation assistance, medical allowances, and institutional overheads.

Depending on the category, the financial assistance includes:

Fellowship: Rs 0.15 crore to Rs 0.60 crore per year

Research grant: Up to Rs 5 crore (one-time, category-specific)

Additional allowances and operational support: As per scheme norms

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible applicants include:

Indian-origin researchers, including Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)

Professionals working in reputed foreign universities, research laboratories, industries, or R&D organisations

Candidates currently based in India, provided they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria

Selected fellows must be willing to work in person at the designated Host Institutions in India for a tenure of up to five years, subject to satisfactory performance.