Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Khelo India School Games

Talented players identified in priority sports disciplines at various levels by a High-Powered Committee will be provided annual financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh per annum for 8 years. A total of 199 gold medals, 199 silver medals and 275 bronze medals are to be won at the Khelo India School Games.
Comments
The Khelo India School Games are being held from 31st January to 8th February, 2018 in New Delhi. Under-17 athletes have been invited to participate across 16 disciplines.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 30, 2018
199 gold medals, 199 silver medals and 275 bronze medals are at stake in the Khelo India School Games. The country's brightest talent in the under-17 age group will compete in the Games.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 30, 2018
The Khelo India School Games will begin today and end on February 8, 2018 in New Delhi. Under-17 athletes from across the country will participate in events from 16 disciplines: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Shooting, Swimming, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Wrestling. The games will highlight India's young sporting talent and showcase India's sports potential.
Click here for more Education News