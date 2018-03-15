President Ram Nath Kovind To Deliver NLU Odisha 3rd Foundation Day Lecture President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver the third Foundation Day lecture of National Law University (NLU), Odisha, here on Saturday.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT President To Deliver NLU Odisha 3rd Foundation Day Lecture Cuttack: President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver the third Foundation Day lecture of National Law University (NLU), Odisha, here on Saturday. To be presided over by Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra, the function will be attended by Governor S C Jamir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan as guests of honor, according to official sources.



Established in 2008, the first Foundation Day lecture here was delivered by Nobel peace prize winner Kailash Sathyarthi in 2015 and the second lecture was delivered by Justice D K Jain in 2016.



During his visit to the city, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Netaji Birthplace Museum at Odia Bazaar, and head for Anand Bhawan, the house of legendary freedom fighter Biju Patnaik, which has been converted into a museum and learning centre.



The President will also address a select audience at the nearby Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.



The President is also scheduled to visit the temple town of Puri the following day.



