Prakash Javadekar Announces Increased Prize Money For National Inter School Band Competition From 2019

Prakash Javadaker was the Chief Guest at National Inter School Band Competition 2018

The prize amount for National Inter School Band Competition will be increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced yesterday. He was the chief guest at the competition where the Former Chief of the Naval staff Admiral R. K. Dhowan was the guest of honour. This was the second year of the Inter School Band Competition which was started in 2017 by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

16 Winning teams comprising around 400 students from the Zonal Inter School Band Competitions held in 6 zones across the country and schools from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti competed at the National Level Competition which was held at the Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi.

The competition is organized at three levels - State, Zonal, and National. Competition is held separately for boys and girls. The winning teams from states compete at the zonal level and the winning teams at zonal level then compete at the national level.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas had also conducted their own competitions in the similar pattern and 2 winning teams, one boys' and one girls' team competed at the National Level event.

At the prize distribution ceremony Prakash Javadekar announced that the cash prize for the first prize winner will be increased to Rs. 50,000 from next year. The second and third prize winnings will also be increased accordingly.

Talking about the importance of extra-curricular activities, Javadekar said that students who participate in such activities have higher concentration levels while studying and urged parents to encourage their children in participating in these competitions.

Click here for more Education News