Power Sector Seeks Job Applications For Company Secretary, Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh

The Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCIL) has invited applications from candidates with a good academic record for the position of Executive Trainee-Company Secretary.

Candidates with 30 years of age and not less than 65 per cent marks in class 10 and 12 examination with a Graduate and Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India are eligible to apply. Degree in Law will be an added qualification for the candidate.

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for group discussion and personal interview. Applicants are required to qualify in personal interview in order to be considered for the empanelment.

The qualifying percentage marks in the interview for candidates belonging to the unreserved category is 50 per cent, while for the candidates belonging to the OBC/SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen is 60 per cent.

The weightage of marks obtained in the Company Secretary degree accounts for 75 per cent, Group discussion will account for 10 per cent and personal interview is 15 per cent.

The selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs 50,000 in the pay scale of Rs 50,000-3%-1,60,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Executive Trainee-Company Secretary in E-2 Grade.

These candidates will be absorbed after successful completion of training as Assistant Company Secretary in E-3 Grade in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA).

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for further details.

THDC India Limited is a leading Power Sector and Profit-making Public sector Enterprise and registered as a Public Limited Company in July-1988 under the Companies Act,1956.

