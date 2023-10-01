PM Narendra Modi Announces Sammakka Sarakka Central University In Telangana

PM Narendra Modi addressing an event in Telangana's Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some significant announcements during a government event in Mahbubnagar on Sunday. He announced a central tribal university in Mulugu district at a cost of Rs 900 crore, naming it after tribal deities Sammakka and Sarakka. This institution will be called the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University.

PM Modi said, "The Union government will set up a central tribal university in Mulugu, which will be named after tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka. An allocation of Rs 900 crores has been made for this initiative. I express my gratitude to the people of Telangana for their love."

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced the formation of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects valued at over Rs 13,500 crore, spanning sectors such as transportation, petroleum, natural gas, and higher education.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi launched a train service, on Hyderabad (Kacheguda) - Raichur - Hyderabad (Kacheguda) route from Krishna station, connecting Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka via video conferencing.

This railway service will provide connectivity to areas in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts that were lacking such access earlier. It will benefit students, daily travelers, workers, and the local handloom industry in the area.